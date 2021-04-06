Newtown officials, designers holding virtual public hearings ahead of vote on final plan for Sandy Hook memorial

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown residents will vote on a final plan for the permanent Sandy Hook memorial at the end of the month. Leading up to the vote designers and town officials are holding virtual public meetings.

If approved, town officials hope the memorial will be unveiled by next year—for the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.



Architects and planners hope to build concentric circular paths surrounding a reflecting pool, etched with the names of the 20 children and six adults killed in the tragedy. A sycamore tree will stand at the center.

“It allows folks to be a part of nature, it’s a living memorial. It’s not just a granite slab,” said First Selectman Dan Rosenthal

Rosenthal says the plans, the budget, everything has been fine-tuned. now town officials are presenting their final blueprint for public approval– starting with webinars hosted by the Newtown Bee.

The architects behind the proposal detailed the meaning behind their design—a place where all can enter together, find quiet on their own, then reconnect as one.

“I think people got a good feel for what it is we intend to build,” said Rosenthal. “To have a place where we can remember and honor the 26 people who were killed that day. But also have it be a place of comfort for their families, their friends, anyone touched by them and I think this really does accomplish that.”

If the design is approved, Rosenthal says things should move quickly, in time for December 2022, 10 years to the day when those terrible events unfolded.

“We were very focused on trying to get everything to the point we are now so that we would have time to hit that, that date was certainly in the back of everybody’s mind.”

The public vote is set for April 27.