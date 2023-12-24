Newtown, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after shooting a person and then barricading herself inside a Newtown home, according to police.

The person was found shot multiple times at about 7:50 p.m. outside of a residence on Boggs Hill Road, according to authorities. They remain in what police have described as “stable” condition.

The woman, identified as Meghan Gouveia, left the home at about 1 a.m. Monday. She has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of negligent storage of a firearm.

Gouveia is being held on a $1.5 million bond.