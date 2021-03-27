Newtown police hold annual Penguin Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics

Fairfield
Posted: / Updated:

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown police and the Special Olympics continued an annual tradition in a COVID-safe way.

Police officers in Newtown took to Lake Zoar Saturday for the annual Penguin Plunge. The department said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting others and coming together as a community.

Participation was limited to police officers due to the crowd-size restrictions.

