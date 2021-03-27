Newtown police hold annual Penguin Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown police and the Special Olympics continued an annual tradition in a COVID-safe way.

Police officers in Newtown took to Lake Zoar Saturday for the annual Penguin Plunge. The department said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting others and coming together as a community.

RELATED: Pandemic challenges Special Olympics and its athletes

Participation was limited to police officers due to the crowd-size restrictions.

To donate to support the cause, click here.