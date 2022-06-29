NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Newtown are investigating two separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened last week.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24, officers responded to a motorcycle off the roadway in the area of 87 Riverside Road. The motorcycle driver, identified by police as Ryan Smith, 24, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the motorcycle was the sole vehicle involved in that crash and there is a cooperative witness who saw it happened.

On Saturday, June 25 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Sugar Street near Dodgingtown Road. The motorcycle driver, identified by police as Harvey Lopez, 25, of New Haven, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the other driver remained on the scene and is cooperative.

No charges are expected in either crash, police said.