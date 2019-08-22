North Canaan man arrested after making verbal threat at Norwalk DMV

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State police have arrested a North Canaan man after he allegedly made a verbal threat to “shoot to kill” at the Norwalk DMV Thursday morning.

Police said Gregory Plaia, 55, was at the Norwalk DMV when he made the statement, “Today seems like a good say to shoot to kill” and suggested he would come back to the DMV at another time. That’s when the DMV immediately called Connecticut State Police.

Plaia was then arrested and charged with Breach of Peace and Threatening.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Norwalk Superior Court on September 13th.

State Police remind the public to report anything that could become a safety issue. If you see (or hear) something, say something.