WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Northbound lanes are closed after a driver lost control of their motorcycle and drove into a wall on I-95 Saturday morning, according to Westport Police.

The operator of the motorcycle was on the Northbound section of the interstate, between Exits 17 and 18, when they clipped a car and drove into the left wall. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Westport and Connecticut State Police are currently on the scene. This story is actively developing. Check back with News8 for more details as they come.