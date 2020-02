NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A beauty salon employee from Norwalk has been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile at her place of work last August.

Police say 46-year-old Karoll Angelina Jurado-Hernandez of Norwalk is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Special Victims Unit detectives arrested Jurado-Hernandez Tuesday at Khronos Beauty Salon. Her bond was set to $250,000.