Norwalk construction worker sent to hospital after fall at site

Fairfield

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Norwalk Fire Department

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction worker in Norwalk was sent to the hospital after an accident Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the accident on St. Matthew Church on Scribner Avenue around 8:30 a.m. They say a 58-year-old worker fell and hit his head while working on a building foundation.

Firefighters had to use a rescue basket, a ladder, and a rope to rescue the victim.

No word on the severity of the worker’s injuries. An investigation into the accident is underway.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss