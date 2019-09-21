Norwalk construction worker sent to hospital after fall at site

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction worker in Norwalk was sent to the hospital after an accident Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the accident on St. Matthew Church on Scribner Avenue around 8:30 a.m. They say a 58-year-old worker fell and hit his head while working on a building foundation.

Firefighters had to use a rescue basket, a ladder, and a rope to rescue the victim.

No word on the severity of the worker’s injuries. An investigation into the accident is underway.

