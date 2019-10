NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk Police Officer accused of fleeing from the scene of a DUI crash has been suspended from the force.

Hector Delgado has agreed to not appeal his 5 day suspension, according to ‘The Hour’ out of Norwalk.

Police say Delgado hit a truck while driving drunk on I-95 in Fairfield back in August. Delgado said he used poor judgement.