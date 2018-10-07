Fairfield

Norwalk driver crashes into tree, parked car

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 07:07 PM EDT

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - At approximately 4:12 p.m. The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a single car accident at 353 Main Avenue Sunday afternoon. 
 
The SUV crossed the southbound lanes, mounted the curb, struck and split a 15 foot tree at the roots, then hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot. Both of the cars and tree ended up about 15 feet from the building.
 
The driver may have suffered a medical event while driving northbound on Main Avenue. 
 
The 59-year-old male driver was unconscious when pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and was transferred to Norwalk Hospital. His condition is unknown.
 
Norwalk officials are investigating the crash.
