Norwalk driver crashes into tree, parked car

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - At approximately 4:12 p.m. The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a single car accident at 353 Main Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The SUV crossed the southbound lanes, mounted the curb, struck and split a 15 foot tree at the roots, then hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot. Both of the cars and tree ended up about 15 feet from the building.

The driver may have suffered a medical event while driving northbound on Main Avenue.

The 59-year-old male driver was unconscious when pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and was transferred to Norwalk Hospital. His condition is unknown.