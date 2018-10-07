Norwalk driver crashes into tree, parked car
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- PD: Teen injured in Hartford while manipulating homemade explosive
- Ansonia church raising money to buy protective gear for police
- Connecticut teaming up with group to combat school violence
- Vehicle overturns on Route 114 in Woodbridge late Sunday morning
- Teen charged after alleged assault at New London liquor store
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly named Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen to a hurricane as it heads to the Florida Panhandle.Read More »
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
At approximately 4:12 p.m. The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a single...Read More »
PD: Teen injured in Hartford while manipulating homemade explosive
A teen was injured in Hartford by what police believe was an explosive on...Read More »
Ansonia church raising money to buy protective gear for police
A church in Ansonia is leading a community-wide effort to raise money for...Read More »
Connecticut teaming up with group to combat school violence
The state of Connecticut is partnering with the nonprofit group Sandy Hook...Read More »
Vehicle overturns on Route 114 in Woodbridge late Sunday morning
A vehicle overturned during a crash in Woodbridge late Sunday morning.Read More »
Pompeo cites progress made with Kim Jong Un on N. Korea trip
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made unspecified progress Sunday toward an agreement for the North to give up its nuclear weapons, though there was no immediate indication whether Pompeo had manageRead More »
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday evening
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday eveningRead More »
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly named Tropical Storm Michael could strengthen to a hurricane as it heads to the Florida Panhandle.Read More »