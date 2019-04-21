Fairfield

Norwalk FD: Apartment structure fire displaces residents

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwalk Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Soundview Avenue on Sunday.

Officials report the third floor of the apartment was on fire. Multiple rooms had extensive fire damage, officials said. Two other rooms had heat and smoke damage. The first and second floor apartments suffered water damage.

The residents have been displaced, as officers report the structure is unfit for occupancy.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. There are no reported injuries.

