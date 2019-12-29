Norwalk FD battle flames at commercial building

Fairfield

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:13 a.m. at 108 Connecticut Ave. This is a single story commercial building.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after cutting open the metal roll-up security door and entering the front of the building.

The building was newly renovated and said to become a barber shop within the next couple weeks.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss