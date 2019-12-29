Norwalk FD battle flames at commercial building

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:13 a.m. at 108 Connecticut Ave. This is a single story commercial building.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after cutting open the metal roll-up security door and entering the front of the building.

The building was newly renovated and said to become a barber shop within the next couple weeks.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.