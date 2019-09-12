Norwalk Fire Department in mourning after death of fire inspector

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Fire Department is in mourning after the untimely death of one of its fire inspectors last week.

Jesse C. Granton, 37 of New Haven, passed away in his home on Friday, September 6, 2019 according to his obituary. He was recently sworn in as Fire Inspector for the Norwalk Fire Department.

“Jesse has been recognized and received multiple awards for bravery and saving lives. From off duty performing CPR on a heart attack victim while grocery shopping, to carrying a severely burned elderly woman down three flights of stairs from an engulfed apartment building fire,” the obituary writes.

Jesse’s particular interests varied from martial arts to music, football, and wrestling. He had a special fondness for rock climbing, cooking and especially surfing.

Jesse is survived by his family, his fiancee Diana DiPalma and their dog Gemma.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jesse’s memory can be made to the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation at ctburnsfoundation.org.