Norwalk firefighter on his way to work comes across three car crash, treats patients on scene

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a three car crash Wednesday afternoon that sent three to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive in Norwalk near the UPS Customer center.

NFD report that the crash involved a BMW sedan, a Toyota Sienna Van, and a third vehicle not described. The BMW ended up stuck up an embankment.

A Norwalk Firefighter came upon the crash on his way to work. He found the driver of the BMW unconscious.

The firefighter and the first arriving Norwalk Police officer were able to get the driver off the embankment and onto the sidewalk.

According to NFD, two male occupants of the BMW (including the driver) and 1 male occupant of the Toyota were transported to Norwalk hospital by paramedics.

The firefighter who came upon the accident drove the ambulance while the paramedics tended to the driver of the BMW.

A second ambulance transported the remaining two patients to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle.

Norwalk Police are investigating the cause of the accident.