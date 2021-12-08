Norwalk High School, area schools put on lockdown for second time in a week due to reported threats

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second time in less than a week, Norwalk High School was impacted by threats toward the school.

On Wednesday at about 1:35 p.m., the Norwalk Police Department was notified of threats against Norwalk High School. Officers responded, secured the facility, and place the school on lockdown. The building was searched and cleared before students were dismissed.

As a precautionary measure, Naramake Elementary School and Nathan Hale Middle School were both placed in “lock out.”

Norwalk police have enlisted the assistance of the FBI to determine the source of the threat, which they believed to be related to last week’s similar incident.

“The incident was handled calmly and efficiently thanks to the cooperation of school staff and students,” said Chief Thomas Kulhawik.

“This behavior is dangerous and it will not be tolerated,” said Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling. “I am thankful these incidents have been hoaxes, but I understand the stress, anxiety, and potential trauma this is causing our students, staff, families, and community. Our Community Services Department is working closely with the Norwalk Public Schools to ensure appropriate support systems are in place.”

The district crisis team – which includes counselors, social workers, psychologists, and staff from Mid-Fairfield Child Guidance and the Family & Children’s Agency – will remain available to students and staff impacted by the incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation. The increase in police presence at the high school will continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk police at (203)854-3000 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)