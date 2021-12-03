Norwalk High School in lockdown as police actively investigate a threat

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk High School is in lockdown Friday afternoon due to a threat investigation.

Norwalk police posted on Twitter that there is a large police scene investigating the threat and multiple officers are with staff and students inside the school.

At this time, everyone is safe, according to police.

Norwalk Public Schools said Norwalk High School and P-TECH have been directed to remain in their classrooms.

Families are asked not to go to the school as it could potentially interfere with the investigation.

