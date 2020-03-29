“Norwalk, I am pleading with you”: mayor issues city-wide restrictions after residents observed not social-distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of Norwalk issued critical emergency orders for the city Sunday after, he reports, many residents have ignored social-distancing orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Harry W. Rilling’s first order is to restrict all vehicular traffic to all Norwalk parks and beaches, including Calf Pasture Beach, Taylor Farm, and Veteran’s Park.

The orders do not affect city employees who require access.

These orders will become effective Monday, March 30 at 8 p.m. and will remain in place until further notice.

Second, the mayor has called for the amount of people inside a business at one time to be reduced to “50% of the Fire Marshal’s previously established maximum occupancy numbers for each business.”

For example, if maximum occupancy for a business is 250 people then the new maximum occupancy for that business shall be 125 people. This will limit the number of people inside any store at any given moment in time. City officials also asked stores to immediately develop policies that limit members of the public from lining up at check-out or outside stores in tightly formed groups. City officials want to make sure stores take necessary actions to ensure visitors are exercising physical distances of at least six feet from each other. – Mayor of Norwalk Harry W. Rilling

The mayor says he has implored the public to practice safe social-distancing measures and to take the health crisis seriously, but with the number of cases in the city exceeding 200, “extreme measures are necessary.”

“Third, Norwalk families are to limit themselves to only one family member at the same time per visit to a Norwalk store,” the mayor reported.

Exceptions will be made for single parents, caregivers, and other situations where it is not feasible to leave a person at home.

I understand that families, especially those with young children, are experiencing cabin fever staying at home. However, taking the entire family out to a store to get out of the house during the COVID-19 outbreak is unnecessarily dangerous to both your family and everyone else in the store. – Norwalk Mayor Harry Relling

“Norwalk – I am pleading with you,” the mayor said,”take this crisis seriously. Protect yourselves and your families. Stay home and save lives.”