NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly lying in the road while dressed in camouflage with an airsoft gun next to him in Norwalk, police said.

Officers arrested Brandon Wagshol, 26, of Norwalk, who is currently on probation with extensive and violent history.

Police responded to the intersection of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue at 9:14 a.m. for a call of a man in camouflage holding what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Camouflage outfit (SOURCE: Norwalk Police Department) Airsoft gun found by police. (SOURCE: Norwalk Police Department)

Officers found Wagshol lying prone on the bike path near the back of Lynes Place. Police said he was dressed in full camouflage and had an AK-47 assault rifle next to him.

The gun was later determined to be an airsoft gun, according to police.

Mug shot of Brandon Wagshol (SOURCE: Norwalk Police Department)

The 26-year-old is being charged with illegal use of a facsimile firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 29.