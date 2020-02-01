Norwalk man accused of pushing victim into wall, hitting them with two-foot pipe

Brandon Wagshol, 22, of Norwalk. (Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a victim in his apartment.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on Bedford Avenue, according to police.

Police say 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol pushed a victim into a wall and hit them with a two-foot pipe, leaving a large wound on the victim’s head.

Wagshol was arrested without incident and was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

Wagshol was also charged last year for possessing a stockpile of weapons and for posting his intentions to commit a mass shooting on Facebook in August 2019.

