NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police put out a warning to drivers on Tuesday while announcing the arrest of a 36-year-old Norwalk man who filmed himself going more than 130 mph on Route 7.

“Reckless driving behavior puts everyone on the road at risk,” an announcement read. “Help us keep Connecticut’s roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 to report reckless drivers or other emergencies, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

State police were alerted to the videos on March 28, according to officials. The videos, posted on Instagram and Facebook, showed Joe Tavella accelerating from about 56 mph to 133 mph.

The speed limit on Route 7 is 55 mph.

Police used a Connecticut Historical registration plate seen on pictures posted on his account to confirm his identity, according to police.

During an interview on March 30, Tavella said he’d recorded the video, according to state police. He turned himself in on Tuesday after learning there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

He has been charged with reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle while using a handhold mobile telephone/electronic device and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $100,000 bond.