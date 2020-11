NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Nathan Hale Middle School in Norwalk will be remote learning on Monday after a positive COVID test among a member of the school community.

Students are asked to log in at the usual start of school.

Late today, NPS was notified of a confirmed COVID case within the Nathan Hale community. To allow time for contact tracing, NHMS will change to full remote learning for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 16. NHMS students should log in at the usual school start time. Stay safe, Norwalk. — NorwalkPublicSchools (@NorwalkPS) November 16, 2020

No other information was released.