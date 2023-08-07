NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer who stepped in to perform CPR on a newborn was reunited with the smiley toddler late last month.
Officer Keith Torreso helped Elouise breathe again on July 25, 2022, according to the Norwalk Police Department.
Torreso posed for a celebration photo on July 30 of this year with Elouise, who is seen in a blue onesie, a polka dot neck scarf and a bow.
“We are appreciative of the opportunity to meet Elouise and her family,” a tweet from the police department reads.