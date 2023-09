Norwalk officers saved an osprey that was tangled in fishing line in September 2023. (Source: Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk officers stepped in to help when an osprey got tangled up in fishing line.

The osprey was found in the Norwalk Harbor, according to a social media post by police. The bird was pulled from the water, untangled and take to Christine’s Critters.

The osprey will be treated and rereleased into the wild.