Norwalk official charged with murder after police say tenant found shot dead

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk woman was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a tenant of hers, according to police.

Norwalk police said officers were sent to 16 Nelson Ave. for a disturbance involving Ellen Wink, 61, of Norwalk and the the victim that happened at 11:52 a.m.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service, according to police.

He has been identified by police as Kurt Lametta, 54, of Norwalk. He lived at that address, according to police. Police said Wink is the landlord and Lametta was a tenant.

Police said they located Wink at the scene and detained her immediately.

On the City of Norwalk’s website, Wink is listed as the Election Administrator Republican Deputy Registrar.

Investigation ultimately led to Wink’s arrest, police said. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Wink is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.