Norwalk PD investigating homicide in Suncrest Road area, 19-year-old victim identified

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police officers are investigating a homicide that took place Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday at 12:18 PM, the Norwalk Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 160 Suncrest Road area. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim and transported him to Norwalk Hospital with life threatening injuries.

On Friday morning, the victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained. He was identified as 19-year-old Timothy Cantey of South Norwalk.

Police say the now homicide investigation is ongoing and believe that the attack was not random, but targeted and continue to follow all possible leads.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident

contact Detective Imparato at (203) 854-3190 or by email at: cimparato@norwalkct.org.