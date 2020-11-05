Norwalk PD: Man arrested for stabbing roommate multiple times

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police have accused a local man of stabbing his roommate multiple times overnight Thursday.

Police said they were called to an address on Bouton Street around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a man bleeding from his neck.

Officers responded and detained the suspect, 19-year-old Walter Brooks-Rivera, who was running from the scene.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was brought to the hospital, where he is still being treated, according to police. His condition is not known at this time.

Detectives determined the incident happened due to an altercation between the two roommates.

Walter Brooks-Rivera was charged with Assault in the First Degree and his bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.