NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — As the twelfth anniversary of a deadly double shooting approaches, the Norwalk Police Department is continuing to offer $50,000 for information in the cold case murder from 2011.

Rickita Smalls, 22, and Iroquois Alston, 27, were shot and killed in a parked car on Avenue B on August 6, 2011.

Norwalk police have no new updates on the case, but are hoping that improved technology can help solve the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk

Police Department at 203-854-3028 of 203-854-3011.