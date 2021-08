NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — South Main Street at Wilson Avenue in Norwalk is closed to all traffic due to a serious motor vehicle crash investigation, according to Norwalk Police.

South Main St at Wilson Ave are closed to all traffic due to the serious motor vehicle crash investigation. No ETA for reopening at this time. #TrafficAlert @News12CT @TheHourNews @norwalkpatch @Norwalk_CT pic.twitter.com/J6xmYdqcOB — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) August 21, 2021

Police said there is no ETA for reopening at this time.