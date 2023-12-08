NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Police Department released a video on Friday of an officer dressed as the Grinch stealing packages off a front porch – to remind people not to leave the packages unattended during the holiday season.

In the doorbell video, a Norwalk community service officer is seen wearing a Grinch costume when he swipes several packages off a front porch. An officer patrolling the area then turns on his police lights as the Grinch runs away.



The Norwalk Police Department said the public can expect several more skits this holiday season, as they track down the Grinch for his arrest.





