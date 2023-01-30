NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are urging the public to help them solve what happened to a woman who went missing in 1985.

April Grisanti was last seen shortly after midnight on Feb. 1, 1985, when her ex-boyfriend, James “Purple” Aaron, forced her into his blue Cadillac outside Anthony’s Bar on Main Street, according to a tweet from police.

The two were seen fighting inside the vehicle, which turned onto New Canaan Avenue, according to police. Her friends reported her missing after she didn’t show up to work.

Aaron has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping and unlawful restrain, and was discharged from prison in 1991.

His first wife, Mary Frattalone-Aaron, also went missing in July 1981. Her remains were found the following month in the woods in Norwalk.

Anyone with information on Grisanti is asked to contact Det. Serio at (203) 854-3188, send an anonymous tip at norwalkpd.com or text 847411 by typing in NORWALKPD and then the tip.

Anyone with information on Frattalone-Aaron’s case is asked to contact Connecticut State Police.