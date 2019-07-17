Norwalk police officer helps elderly man cross street

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A passer-by in Norwalk caught a heartwarming act of kindness on camera Wednesday afternoon when Officer Anthony del Pino assisted an elderly man across a Main St. crosswalk.

According to Lieutenant Terry Blake, the passer-by shared the video with the Norwalk Police Department and said the officer did a great job noticing the slow moving man and assisting him across the long intersection.

Norwalk Police shared the video to their Twitter page with hashtags #ItsWhatWeDo #SafeNorwalk.