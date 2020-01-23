1  of  2
Norwalk Police officer loses battle with cancer

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police Department announced Wednesday the death of Officer Cesar Ramirez after he lost his battle with cancer.

In a statement Wednesday on Facebook, Norwalk PD said, “It is with great sadness that the Norwalk Police Department announces the passing of Officer Cesar Ramirez after a courageous battle with cancer.”

Calling hours at St. Matthews Church, 216 Scribner Avenue Norwalk on Monday January 27 from 3:00-7:00pm

The funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Church, 216 Scribner Avenue Norwalk on Tuesday January 28 at 10:00am with burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue Norwalk.

