NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk police officer of 10 years has been arrested for assaulting and strangling a family member.

On Friday afternoon, Norwalk dispatch received a call that an assault occurred and the offender had left the scene. Officers responded to the scene and began to attend to the victim. They then learned that the offender was 44-year-old Officer Jermaine Nash, a ten-year veteran of the department. The chief was notified and Nash was quickly located.

He turned himself in and handed in his duty weapon and badge. Nash is currently on administrative leave, as is the requirement for any off-duty incident involving an officer.

Police are working with State Attorney Paul Ferencek to conduct an investigation. His bond is set at $100,000. Chief Kulhawik provided a statement.

“I was notified at the onset. I have confidence in the professionalism of the our officers and supervisors in the handling of this case, but wanted to ensure complete transparency in this investigation, and as such, I requested that the State’s Attorney be consulted. As a result the charge were confirmed and the bond was determined. Additional investigations will be conducted to determine if any additional charges are appropriate.” – Chief Kulhawik

The investigation is ongoing.

