Police are asking the public to help identify the pictured man, who is accused of exposing himself on two occasions. (Source: Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they said has exposed himself at least twice.

In the most recent incident, police said the man approached a female, said he was a medical student, asked to see her feet and then exposed himself. She called for help and ran away.

The other instance happened at a different location, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 854-3185 or email nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.