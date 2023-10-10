NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for suspects who allegedly robbed a liquor store Monday night.

Police responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. at the Old Post Spirit Shop on West Avenue. An employee of the store called and said that three men had robbed him.

The victim also told police that one of the men involved in the robbery was armed with a gun and that the men stole a variety of high-end liquor bottles.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Nyquist at 203-854-3034 or email mnyquist@nowalkct.gov.