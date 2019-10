(WTNH) — Police in Norwalk are looking for a suspect in the robbery of a cab driver.

They say this guy got a ride from the Darien train station to Stop & Shop in Norwalk on Wednesday.

When the driver asked to be paid, the suspect told him not to turn around or he would shoot him.

He also tried to steal his phone. A gun was never shown. The driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Norwalk police.