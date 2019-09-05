Norwalk police warn residents after string of overdose deaths

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk police are warning residents after 8 overdoses occurred in the city in the past two weeks.
Police say that since August 28th, officers have responded to 8 overdose emergencies, with 5 resulting in deaths.
Detectives are now investigating these incidents but want to remind residents of the dangers of opioid abuse.
According to officials, an opioid overdose is characterized by a decrease in breathing rate, which if not addressed by calling 911, can lead to death.
