Norwalk, Stamford residents engage in peaceful protests against police brutality

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The protests sweeping the nation has reached numerous cities in our state including New Haven and Waterbury. On Sunday, Norwalk and Stamford were the latest to be added to that list.
A peaceful protest took place in Norwalk Sunday. The police department-posted these photos saying thank you to everyone who took part and showed patience.
The mayor also responded saying that he is proud of the town of Norwalk.
Stamford Mayor David Martin responded to the community’s act in protesting saying:
“Police brutality against people of color has gone on far too long in our country. Although the reason for today’s gathering is tragic, I am very proud of Stamford’s community for quickly uniting around a common goal of better treatment for people of color, who are all too often treated unfairly.”