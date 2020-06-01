Norwalk, Stamford residents engage in peaceful protests against police brutality

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The protests sweeping the nation has reached numerous cities in our state including New Haven and Waterbury. On Sunday, Norwalk and Stamford were the latest to be added to that list.

A peaceful protest took place in Norwalk Sunday. The police department-posted these photos saying thank you to everyone who took part and showed patience.

Thankyou community partners, neighbors and friends who participated in the peaceful protest today. TY for your patience. Together, we kept everyone safe & ensured that the right to protest was protected. #WeStandTogether against police brutality. #OurNorwalkBetterTogether. #Unity pic.twitter.com/HBSbpWYwEI — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) May 31, 2020

The mayor also responded saying that he is proud of the town of Norwalk.

Stamford Mayor David Martin responded to the community’s act in protesting saying: