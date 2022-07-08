NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school teacher in Norwalk was arrested for risk of injury to a student following an incident last year, police said.

According to the Norwalk Police Department, 61-year-old York Mario of Orange was reported for mistreatment towards a student at West Rocks Middle School.

Following an investigation, police found that in October 2021, Mario grabbed a student by his shoulder while he was sitting in a chair, causing the student to fall to the ground. Mario then dragged the student across the room while the student clung to another desk, police said.

The incident was captured partly on video by another student.

Mario was charged with risk of injury and reckless endangerment in the second degree. He turned himself in and was arrested on June 16 before he was released on a $5,000 bond.