NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Walmart in Norwalk will be closing its doors in November, which will affect over 250 employees, according to a notice posted to the state’s Department of Labor website.

The notice states that the store, located at 680 Connecticut Ave. will close to the public on Nov. 3. Employees were notified of the closure on Aug. 30 and will be given a paid job search period before being terminated on Dec. 1.

Staff at the Norwalk Walmart will not receive recall or bumping rights to other locations but are able to apply to open positions that are available at Walmart, Sam’s Club or other company facilities.

News 8 has reached out to Walmart for comment but has yet to hear back.