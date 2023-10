STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old Norwalk woman embezzled more than $157,500 from the Holy Name Athletic Club in Stamford, according to police.

Daria Opolski is now facing one count of first-degree larceny.

She was the club’s president when she authorized bank transfer to pay for her bills from July 12, 2021 through Dec. 30 of last year, according to police. She used the money for her credit cards.

She turned herself in on Oct. 3 and has been released on a $100,000 bond.