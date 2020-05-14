Norwich Free Academy to hold virtual graduation in Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium parking lot

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Free Academy will hold a virtual graduation ceremony in the parking lot of Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium on June 11.

The lot will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater. The ceremony will be shown on two 16-by-10-foot LED screens, and graduates can listen through their car radios.

Graduating seniors can “tastefully and creatively decorate” their cars prior to arriving at Dodd Stadium. No one will be allowed to leave their vehicles at the stadium parking lot. One car per class member will be permitted.

“As you know, due to the state mandated school closure, we can never truly replace what would have been this spring,” Head of School David Klein wrote in a message Wednesday. “However, we are dedicated to doing our very best to properly honor you and celebrate your impressive achievements while at Norwich Free Academy.”

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. More information can be found online.