BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An off-duty New York firefighter saved a woman’s life Saturday morning after rescuing her from a burning car.

At approximately 3:13 a.m. Brookfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Route 7 North in the area of Junction Road overpass for a car accident with fire and a person trapped.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the car heavily involved with a bystander removing the injured driver from the burning car.

An off-duty White Plains New York firefighter and Brookfield resident Nicholas Perri Jr. saw the crash while he was heading home and came to the rescue.

Officials say Perri without fire protection, gained access into the heavily involved vehicle and removed the injured female driver as flames were entering the passenger compartment.

Perri then carried the driver to the ambulance where she was treated and transported to Danbury Hospital.

Brookfield Fire Company said on Facebook, “If not for the courageous actions of Mr. Perri, the operator would have burned to death in her vehicle. His actions are a testament to him, the White Plains FD, and the fire service as a whole.”