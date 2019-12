BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport police officer stopped a runaway car in a busy intersection with his bare hands.

The black SUV had two passengers inside at the time, but no driver.

The officer ran after the SUV after it began to roll forward; he chased it down while it kept rolling down the hill toward a sidewalk full of kids.

He was able to grab onto the door frame and drag his feet, stopping it right before the sidewalk.

The officer was checked out at the hospital for minor injuries.