STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General released its findings in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2021.

On February 5, Stratford officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Main Street Putney where the officers attempted to take Christopher Hagans into custody on a felony arrest warrant. Hagans was said to be in possession of a loaded handgun and refused to comply with officers.

According to the report, when the officers released Hagans had a gun, and they fired shots into his car. Hagans then fled on foot, heading toward a civilian car while pointing his gun at officers, according to the report.

Stratford officers fired shots at Hagans, killing him. According to the report, at some point during the encounter, Hagans fired his gun one time.

The Office of the Inspector General determined that the Stratford officers justifiably used deadly force.