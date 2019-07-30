Officials ‘flip the switch’ on new Bridgeport power plant

Fairfield

by: Associated Press

Posted:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Politicians and company executives have joined to flip the switch on the state’s newest power plant.

Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit No. 5 was officially celebrated Monday, with the flip of a giant switch, even though it has been providing power to Fairfield County for about a month.

PSEG Power Connecticut LLC’s natural gas-fired plant overlooking Long Island Sound will provide 485 megawatts of power and replace the nearby coal-fired plant, which is scheduled to be retired in June 2021.

The new plant can also run on ultra-low sulfur distillate as a backup.

Construction began in June 2017. The new plant represents an investment of more than $550 million.

