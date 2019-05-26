Fairfield

Officials investigating assault in Norwalk, 1 treated

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - An assault is under investigation in Norwalk on Sunday.

According to officials, just before 5:00 p.m., units responded to a call in the area of Monterrey Place.

Authorities said an individual was receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no word on any arrests.

