BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ohio man who is accused of multiple car-related crimes was arrested in Bethel on Sunday.

Bethel Police originally responded to a call about a car that was idling at a Best Western parking lot for many hours.

When they arrived, they discovered the car was stolen from Cumberland, Rhode Island. Based on reports, it was stolen just the day before.

Joshua Boles of Ohio was found alone and sleeping in the driver’s seat.

He is currently accused of attempting to steal a car in Rhode Island that had a 6-year-old in the back seat. When attempting to steal the car, he fought the mother who prevented him from driving away with her child.

He is also under investigation for stealing a car in Ohio and stolen license plates in Pennsylvania.

Boles is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.