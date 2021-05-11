On-demand prescription deliveries now available to southern CT residents through UberEats

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Folks in southern Connecticut can now use UberEats to not only order food but to get prescription deliveries sent right to their door.

After what Uber has said were successful pilot programs and launches in the country’s largest cities, the on-demand personal care service is coming to New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

The partnership with UberEats and Nimble will allow users to transfer existing prescriptions or fulfill new ones from neighborhood pharmacies through the UberEats app.

Here are what is excluded, however, from the program: Controlled substances and prescriptions paid for—in whole or in part—by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Nyberg: Charlie's Cookies and Tea in Hamden are baking goods 'from the heart'

News /

Branford Fire, Animal Control rescue horse 'Little Bit' from mud ahead of high tide

News /

Waterbury 1st graders receive gift of books from non-profit working to promote literacy, language skills in children

News /

On-demand prescription deliveries now available to southern CT residents through UberEats

News /

Waterbury mayor, police chief talk difficulties of police work; recruiting people of color

News /

Yale doctor says it's too soon to remove masks; many more need to be vaccinated in Connecticut

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss