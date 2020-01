NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a brutal crash on Friday.

Police said at 10:24 p.m. Friday night, they responded to a crash on I-84 Westbound in Newtown just under a mile before exit 9.

The car drove off the right side of the road onto the grassy shoulder, according to police. The car then collided with a tree down the embankment and caught fire.

The driver was found dead upon arrival. The identification of the driver has not been released.